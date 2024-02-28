FASTag Update: NHAI's deadline for KYC update to avoid deactivation by February 29. Here's how to do it
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a critical reminder to FASTag users - complete your KYC (Know Your Customer) update by February 29, 2024, or risk having your account deactivated or blacklisted. The NHAI has introduced the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative to discourage users from using a single FASTag for multiple cars or associating multiple FASTags with a single vehicle. NHAI has asked people to update their FASTag before the February 29, 2024 deadline.