The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a critical reminder to FASTag users - complete your KYC (Know Your Customer) update by February 29, 2024, or risk having your account deactivated or blacklisted. The NHAI has introduced the " One Vehicle, One FASTag " initiative to discourage users from using a single FASTag for multiple cars or associating multiple FASTags with a single vehicle. NHAI has asked people to update their FASTag before the February 29, 2024 deadline.

The NHAI has emphasised the significance of timely KYC updates to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted toll payment experience on national highways.

What happens if you don't update your KYC by the deadline?

If you fail to update your FASTag KYC details by February 29, your bank may deactivate or even blacklist your account, rendering it unusable at toll plazas. This could lead to unnecessary delays and inconvenience during your travels.

How to update your FASTag KYC:

Updating your FASTag KYC is a simple process. Here's what you need to do:

Visit the IHMCL customer portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com Log in: Use your registered mobile number and password or OTP for verification. Access your profile: From the dashboard menu, select "My Profile" on the left side. Check your KYC status: Your profile page will display your KYC status and other details submitted during registration. Update your KYC (if needed): Follow the instructions provided on the website to complete the KYC process.

This aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, NHAI had said earlier this month.

NHAI further said that it encourages FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines.

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over eight crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the electronic toll collection system in the country, as reported by Mint earlier this month.

