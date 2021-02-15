FASTag, the automatic toll plaza payment system, is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from today midnight, the Central Government said in a statement on Sunday.

"Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' from midnight of 15th/16th February 2021," the government's Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag will have to pay twice the fee for the category of the vehicle they are driving at electronic toll plazas across India.

"Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicles without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category," the government said in a statement.

The government has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

Charges for FASTag

FASTag, a simple to use, reloadable tag, which enables automatic deduction of toll plaza charges and lets you pass through without stopping for any cash transaction, has a one-time fee of ₹200, a Reissuance fee of ₹100, and a refundable security deposit of ₹200.

(Please Note: The security deposit may vary depending on vehicle type.)

The MRP of Paytm FASTag is ₹500, which is inclusive of all taxes.

What are the documents required

Those who will install FASTag in their vehicles will also have to furnish the original vehicle registration copy for the purpose of tag issuance. After its issuance, the tag will get activated and ready for use within 24 to 48 business hours.

You also need to make sure to recharge your Paytm account or wallet a minimum of 30 minutes before driving through a toll plaza.

FASTags in 'M and N' categories of vehicles

The government had mandated the fitment of FASTag in "M and N" categories of motor vehicles with effect from 1 January, 2021.

"M" category stands for a vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And category "N" stands for a vehicle with four wheels used for carrying goods as well as passengers.

FASTags have also been made must for the registration of new four-wheeler vehicles in the country and are being supplied by the automakers or the dealerships.

The Centre had earlier extended the FASTag deadline for the vehicles in the country from 1 January, 2021, to 15 February, 2021. The Union Ministry of Road Trasport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued a notification in November last year, making FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from 1 January, 2021.

