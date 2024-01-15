FASTags with incomplete KYC to get deactivated by banks post 31 January

FASTags with a valid balance but an incomplete KYC will get deactivated or blacklisted by banks post-January 31, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024. For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.

NHAI has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI’s mandate. Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With penetration rate of around 98 percent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country. The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative will help to make toll operations more efficient and ensure seamless & comfortable journeys for the National Highway users.

The statement said NHAI has taken this initiative after recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI's mandate.

With penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the electronic toll collection system in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed an agreement with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to develop a "Green Cover Index" for the extensive network of National Highways in India.

According to the statement, since the initiation of the Green Highways Policy in 2015, the prioritization of greening Highway Corridors has been a focal point for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and NHAI and presently, the monitoring of plantations relies on site visits by field personnel.

"Using the capabilities of emerging technologies to enhance in-situ data collection and supplement plantation management and monitoring, including performance audits conducted by NHAI, the NRSC will undertake a comprehensive pan-India estimation of green cover, referred to as the "Green Cover Index" for National Highways using high-resolution satellite imagery," the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

* With agency inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!