Mint Primer: Games and the economy: Faster, higher, stronger?

How is the Olympics host city decided?

The members of the International Olympic Committee choose the host through a secret ballot where the majority vote gets to be the host. There are 99 members in the Olympics committee today and each active member gets a vote but honorary, suspended and those in the fray do not get to vote. Typically, winners are decided 7-8 years before the event and there is frantic lobbying before the elections. Therefore, getting a chance to host the Olympics is both a matter of money power and diplomatic heft. The next three editions will be held in Paris next year, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

