Faster than Rajdhani! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by March 2024
Indian Railways plans to introduce sleeper Vande Bharat trains by March 2024, starting with an inaugural fleet of 10 sleeper class trains. The upcoming sleeper Vande Bharat trains will offer a mix of AC and non-AC coaches, aiming to reduce travel time and provide passenger comfort.
Indian Railways will introduce the sleeper coaches to Vande Bharat trains by March 2024, according to reports. The Indian Railways will start by adding an inaugural fleet of 10 Vande Bharat sleeper class trains in March 2024. According to reports, the initial routes earmarked for these trains include the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah, with trial runs anticipated to kick off in April.