The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday lamented that the prime minister, through his fast-track court annoucement, was focusing on remedies after the damage was done, rather than addressing the root cause.

"The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. The Prime Minister is making a cruel joke with the future of millions of students across this country." said Ashutosh Ranka, National Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why does the Cockroach Janata Party oppose the fast-track courts announced by PM Modi? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party argues that fast-track courts are not a real solution to the problem of paper leaks, viewing the announcement as a distraction from addressing the underlying issues in the education system. 2 What are the demands of the Cockroach Janata Party regarding the Education Minister? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing incompetence in managing the examination system and accountability for the ongoing paper leaks. 3 How effective will fast-track courts be in preventing future paper leaks in India? ⌵ Critics, including the Cockroach Janata Party, believe that fast-track courts won't prevent future paper leaks as they focus on punishment rather than addressing the systemic failures that allow leaks to occur. 4 What has been the public response to PM Modi's announcement of fast-track courts for paper leak cases? ⌵ The public response has been largely critical, with protests highlighting that people are demanding deeper accountability and reform in the education system rather than just punitive measures. 5 What specific actions does the Cockroach Janata Party want the government to take regarding paper leaks? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party calls for comprehensive reform in the education system, strict action against those responsible for systemic failures, and financial compensation for families affected by suicide linked to the paper leaks.

CJP's response came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government has decided to set up fast track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first big reaction on the protests held in national capital over paper leaks and growing demands for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Paper leaks are not happening because India lacked fast-track courts. They are happening because Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been completely incompetent. He has failed to build a secure and foolproof examination system. Today, the youth of this country are demanding one thing above all else — accountability." Ranka said.

The CJP has reiterated that it continue its protests until the Government accepts its demands seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of children who died by suicide nad no prosecution of peaceful protesters during 20 July march to Parliament.

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"The Prime Minister's proposed solution is like putting a Band-Aid on a fractured bone. The problem runs much deeper. Our examination system is rotten from within. Unless the systemic failures are addressed, paper leaks will continue to occur." Ranka said.

Widespread protests continued on Wednesday at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education.

As the demonstration escalated, several protesters attempted to block moving traffic, with some allegedly throwing water bottles onto the road. Others lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions, news agencies reported.

Ranka said students do not need promises of long legal processes. "They deserve immediate justice and accountability. That accountability must begin with strict action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan." he said.

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Rahul Gandhi reacts too Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the central government, refusing to back down on the NEET paper leak issue.

Accusing the government of protecting those responsible for systemic failures in the education system, Gandhi wrote on X: "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system--and protected every person responsible for it."

The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. - Ashutosh Ranka

Reiterating the Opposition's demands, Gandhi called for the immediate dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an official apology to students.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan unlikely to resign, says report as NEET protests escalate

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also criticised the Prime Minister, accusing him of avoiding direct debate in Parliament.

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"The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak, and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded. This morning, he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori... the list goes on and on," Ramesh posted on X.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.