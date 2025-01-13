Uttar Pradesh police confirmed that a taxi driver was murdered in Lucknow due to mistaken identity. Lawyer Aaftab Ahmed allegedly hired hitmen to kill a woman's family, but they mistakenly targeted the driver.

The Uttar Pradesh police revealed that the murder of a taxi driver in Lucknow on December 30 was a case of mistaken identity. Allegedly lawyer named Aaftab Ahmed hired a gang of hitmen to kill a woman's family, but they mistakenly killed the taxi driver.

Three people, including Ahmed, have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.