A 35-year-old immigrant worker from Kuwait murdered his relative for allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughter, PTI reported.

As reported by PTI citing police official, Rajampet sub-divisional police officer N Sudhakar said Anjaneya Prasad arrived from Kuwait recently and beat his physically challenged relative P Anjaneyulu (59) to death with an iron rod for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

“Anjaneya Prasad came to India in the first week of December and killed Anjaneyulu in the intervening night of December 6 and 7 when the latter was sleeping outside his home,” Sudhakar told PTI, about the incident which occurred at Obulavaripalli in Annamayya district.

After the murder, Sudhakar claimed that Prasad had returned to Kuwait and released a video message, admitting to the crime. He alleged that the police had not acted on his daughter's complaint, PTI reported.

In response, the police have registered a murder case against Prasad and are actively searching for his arrest.

The NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) 2022 data reveals that there were 1,62,449 recorded cases of crimes against minors, marking an 8.7% increase from the 1,49,404 cases reported in 2021. Of these cases, kidnapping and abduction constituted the largest share, accounting for 45.7% of the total.