Father of soldier killed amid Galwan clash thrashed by cops, arrested - Here's what happened
CCTV footage from the altercation shows police officials dragging the soldier's father away from the village.
The father of a slain Indian Army jawan were allegedly thrashed by the police and arrested for 'encroachment' this week. According to reports, the late soldier's family had built a memorial for Jai Kishore Singh on government land in Bihar's Vaishali. Officials said that a statue had been erected on another person's land and on government grounds in the Jandaha area.
