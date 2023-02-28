The father of a slain Indian Army jawan were allegedly thrashed by the police and arrested for 'encroachment' this week. According to reports, the late soldier's family had built a memorial for Jai Kishore Singh on government land in Bihar's Vaishali. Officials said that a statue had been erected on another person's land and on government grounds in the Jandaha area.

“DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel," said late soldier Jai Kishore Singh's brother.

The incident has since sparked protests in the soldier's village in Vaishali.

CCTV footage from the altercation shows police officials dragging the soldier's father away from the village. He has reportedly been charged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint by Dalit villagers over the alleged encroachment.

The Mahua SDPO said that a case had been registered last month over a statue being erected in the area.

"Later, walls bordering the statue were built. They have not sought any permission. If they wanted, they could have made it in their own land or sought land from the government. There would not have been an issue then. The landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment," the official said.

Jai Kishore Singh was one of 20 Indian soldiers killed during fierce hand-to-hand combat in June 2020 - the deadliest brawl between Chinese and Indian troops in the last five decades. As the border standoff stretched on, both sides had gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Following the incident, officials had said that the names of 20 Indian Army personnel - who were killed after valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley - would be inscribed on the National War Memorial.

(With inputs from agencies)