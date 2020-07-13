Father-son death case: CBI moves court seeking custody of five accused cops

Madurai: The CBI, which is probing the death of a father-son duo in alleged police torture in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, moved a local court here on Monday seeking custody of five accused policemen including an inspector.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Hemant kumar directed the police to produce them on Tuesday morning.

The judge issued the order after CBI filed a petition seeking their custody including that of Inspector Sridhar and sub-inspectors Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan, for seven days.

The plea would be taken up for hearing on July 14 when the police would produce the accused in the court.

A CBI team led by an Additional SP is investigating the death of P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks after they were allegedly thrashed in the Sathankulam police station in Tuticorin last month, an incident that led to a nationwide outrage.

Bennicks and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23 respectively after their arrest on June 19 following alleged torture by some police personnel at the Sathankulam police station. They were held for alleged violation of lockdown norms.

A total of 10 policemen have been arrested by the CB-CID, whom the Madras High Court had directed to probe the case till the time CBI took over, after the Tamil Nadu government transferred the investigation to the premier central agency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

