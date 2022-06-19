Father's Day: 10 top films, series to watch with your dad today

Father's Day: 10 top films, series to watch with your dad today3 min read . 12:54 PM IST
Father's Day can be a great day to watch a movie with your dad.
Father's Day can be a great day to spend time with your dad. And, to make things even better, you can plan to watch a movie together. Here are some recommendations.
In this 2005 comedy-drama, Amitabh Bachchan plays a father who suddenly becomes strict (read harsh) to teach his son, played by Akshay Kumar, a lesson of life. There is a reason why Bachchan, who was earlier quite friendly with his son, became a disciplinarian all of a sudden. Watch the film to find out.
Amitabh Bachchan again, but this time he plays the son. In this 1982 crime drama, Dilip Kumar plays Bachchan’s father, a retired Commissioner of Police. Bachchan, as he grows up, starts becoming more resentful towards his father. The story is about a clash of ideologies.
A unique inclusion in this list, this 2010 movie breaks stereotypes in many forms. Unlike most Hindi films, it doesn’t glorify the father-son relationship but throws a different light on it instead. Debutante Rajat Barmecha plays Roha, 17, who forms a tough relationship with his abusive father, played by Rohit Roy. The film also marks Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial debut and a stunning watch.
Not exactly known as a father-child movie, the core of this 1997 comedy is what the son does for the father. The movie stars Jim Carrey, who is a pathological liar. Carry's son makes a birthday wish that he won't be able to speak a falsehood for the rest of the day—a request that comes true right away. And, the rest becomes a hilarious joyride.
This 2020 biographical drama about a film about one of the first Indian female air-force pilots in combat stars Janhvi Kapoor as the lead role. It is the special relationship with her father, played to perfection by Pankaj Tripathy that makes this story even more special. Tripathy becomes a constant encouragement to his daughter and motivates her at her weakest moments.
Will Smith gives his career-best performance in this 2006 biographical drama. The story is about a homeless salesman and his struggles. Jaden Smith, Will’s real-life son, makes his acting debut with this movie and plays Will’s on-screen son. Will’s character sees a mural on the wall outside the daycare centre his son frequented, which inspired the unique spelling of the film's title.
If your father is as possessive about you as Steve Martin in this 1991 movie, this is a must-watch for you and your dad. Martin plays a businessman who becomes paranoid when he learns that his daughter is getting married. Sounds familiar?
Do we consider your father weird? Don’t worry. Every one of us thinks like that at some point in life. You must watch this Netflix comedy drama series created by real-life son-father duo, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. The family loses their riches after their business manager embezzles the family business, and they relocate to Schitt's Creek, a little town they bought as a joke.
Marked as Irrfan Khan’s last movie, Angrezi Medium had been released just before the actor passed away. In this 2020 movie, Khan plays a sweet-shop owner in Rajasthan. He moves from pillars to posts to realise the dream of his daughter, played by Radhika Madan.
This is another movie in the list that stars Amitabh Bachchan. In this 2015 comedy-drama, he plays a crazy father of Piku, played by Deepika Padukone. The film, also starring Irrfan Khan, shows the relationship between the father and the daughter, which gets modern and conservative at the same time.
