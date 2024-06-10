Father is that epicenter in our life who has always made sure that we are cared for and our needs met, even at the cost of his own needs. As we celebrate this selfless man on Father’s Day, June 16, we are often left wondering as to how to make him happy. Here are some of the best gifts you can choose for your father, as he has always given you the best. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skincare products: We all know how our Dads have been loyal to their carefree lifestyle. But it is about time to pamper him and his skin. Atulya's Vitamin C Range, which includes Under-Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash, Face Mask, and Face Serum, are just the right products to introduce him to skincare. These products are infused with the richness of Vitamin C-rich fruits, which slow down early skin ageing, minimise dark spots and acne, and protect against UV damage.

Liquor bottles: For the Dad who has a refined taste in whisky, nothing can beat GianChand Premium Single Malt Whisky. It captures the essence of Jammu's water, serene mountains, and minerals, making this one unique. It has distinct peaty fruity undertones that give it an unrivalled flavour. The striking yet exquisite bottle label makes the whisky look polished, exclusive, and gorgeous.

Smartwatches: This Father's Day, give the man in your life an extremely stylish yet feature-packed smartwatch, the Pebble Cosmos Vault. The timepiece boasts a 3.63 cm (1.43") AMOLED display. With 600 NITS brightness, the Always On display allows you to instantly access the device in bright sunshine. The new Health Suite assesses and monitors heart rate and other vital signs, informing you about your father's health.

Portable blender: Is your father a gym freak or a food lover? BlendJet2, a portable blender is just the right gift for him to ensure that he always gets the required nutrition. This innovative semi-solid meal on the go can be taken in as and when needed, after a gym session, during an arduous trekking trip or while returning from the office when he is really hungry.

Laptop bag: Celebrate Father's Day with the Lavie Sport Prodigy Laptop Backpack, designed for the modern dad who values both style and functionality. This sleek backpack features spacious compartments, a padded laptop sleeve for up to a 14" laptop, and a multi-level organizer for essentials. Surprise your dad with the ultimate blend of practicality and elegance.

