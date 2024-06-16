Father's Day 2024 is celebrated on the third Sunday of June to honor fathers. This year, a heartwarming video posted by Zomato on Instagram showcasing a father's pride in his son's achievement has gone viral.

Father's Day 2024: Each year Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June to honour the fathers or the father-like figures. This year it is being observed on June 16.

On the Father’s Day, several individuals, families, and even various brands post messages, pictures and videos on the social media.

This year, a heartwarming video posted by Zomato on Instagram has grabbed the attention of users.

The caption of the video reads: “Who says dads don’t talk much?"

The video starts with a son telling his father that he came first in a chess competition.

The father, engrossed in his newspaper, replies with a customary nod.

What follows next is extremely heartwarming.

In the video, the father can be seen telling everyone that his son came first in a chess competition.

Since being posted on Instagram, the Zomato video has garnered more than 61,000 views and the numbers are still rising.

Here are some of the comments by Instagram users on the video –

“Protect these dads at all cost"

“Such an amazing ad! You guys should make more of these"

"This is so sweet Beta. Loved it. And yes you hit it at the right spot, anything you kids achieve, even the smallest thing is the proudest moments for parents. Dads won't say much but yes, It's their biggest story as you said"

“Just loving Indian dads"

Father’s Day 2024: History The history of Father’s Day dates back to 1910, when Sonora Smart Dodd in Spokane, Washington started it as a heartfelt initiative.

Inspired by a Mother's Day speech in 1909, she began celebrating a special day for her father from the next year.

The Father’s Day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1972.

The day provides an opportunity to children and family members to express their gratitude and love towards their fathers or father figures. The day reminds us of the indispensable roles fathers play in our lives.

