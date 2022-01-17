Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease official, on Monday said that he hopes Covid will become endemic in 2022, but it can only happen if no new variants emerge.

Currently, Covid numbers are rising in most parts of the world due to new Omicron variant.

Last week, Fauci had said although the Covid variant will likely infect most people but vaccinated people will still fare better."Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody," he said.

Fauci added: "Those who have been vaccinated ... and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death."

India has so far reported over 8,000 Omicron cases from 29 states and Union Territories (UTs).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.