Fauci says Covid will become endemic in 2022 if…1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
- Fauci also said that there was no evidence at this point that giving repeat boosters will overwhelm immune system.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease official, on Monday said that he hopes Covid will become endemic in 2022, but it can only happen if no new variants emerge.
Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease official, on Monday said that he hopes Covid will become endemic in 2022, but it can only happen if no new variants emerge.
Currently, Covid numbers are rising in most parts of the world due to new Omicron variant.
Currently, Covid numbers are rising in most parts of the world due to new Omicron variant.
Last week, Fauci had said although the Covid variant will likely infect most people but vaccinated people will still fare better."Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody," he said.
Last week, Fauci had said although the Covid variant will likely infect most people but vaccinated people will still fare better."Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody," he said.
Fauci added: "Those who have been vaccinated ... and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death."
Fauci added: "Those who have been vaccinated ... and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death."
India has so far reported over 8,000 Omicron cases from 29 states and Union Territories (UTs).
India has so far reported over 8,000 Omicron cases from 29 states and Union Territories (UTs).
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!