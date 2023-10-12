comScore
Thu Oct 12 2023 15:23:11
Business News/ News / India/  Fault in tracks likely cause of North East Express derailment in Bihar: Preliminary probe report
Fault in tracks likely cause of North East Express derailment in Bihar: Preliminary probe report

 Anwesha Mitra

Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train accident caused by track fault

Coaches of the North-East Express passenger train that derailed late Wednesday near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district of Bihar state (AP)Premium
Coaches of the North-East Express passenger train that derailed late Wednesday near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district of Bihar state (AP)

The Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train accident in Bihar is likely to have been caused by a fault in the tracks. A preliminary report signed by six railway officials – including the driver of the ill-fated train – also said that the train had suffered a ‘severe jolt at the rear end with excessive vibration’ after crossing the station section. Four people were killed and several others injured as the train went off the tracks late on Wednesday night.

“It seems that derailment occurred due to fault in tracks," the report reiterated.

More to come…

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST
