The Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train accident in Bihar is likely to have been caused by a fault in the tracks. A preliminary report signed by six railway officials – including the driver of the ill-fated train – also said that the train had suffered a ‘severe jolt at the rear end with excessive vibration’ after crossing the station section. Four people were killed and several others injured as the train went off the tracks late on Wednesday night.

