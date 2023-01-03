Favourable demand supports growth momentum for road logistics: Icra1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Icra revised its growth estimates for the sector to 11-13% for the fiscal against its previous estimate of 7-9%.
New Delhi: With economic activity picking pace in the country, the domestic road logistics sector is expected to continue its growth momentum in FY2023, ratings agency Icra said on Tuesday while revising its growth estimates for the sector to 11-13% for the fiscal against its previous estimate of 7-9%.