Favourable demand supports growth momentum for road logistics: Icra

Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited, said, “The logistics sector’s quarterly revenues increased by 5.8% in Q1 FY2023 compared to Q4 FY2022, thanks to solid and sustained demand from the manufacturing sector. The revenue remains close to multi-year high quarterly revenues, supported by sustained recovery in industrial activities. This is also reflected by the stability in monthly e-way bill volumes as well as FASTag volumes during Q1 FY2023, which also continues in the current quarter for Jul-Aug 2022. Following a 16.5% growth in FY2022 (over pre-Covid levels) and a 5.8% growth in Q1 FY2023 on the back of a revival in economic activities and firm freight rates, ICRA expects the logistics sector to grow by 7-9% YoY. On the other hand, elevated crude oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict witnessed from Q4 FY2022 also had an impact on the margins of the sector."