“The JPC was unanimous and all the members were annoyed that Amazon decided not to appear before the parliamentary committee. There is a view that union government should intervene and strict action should be taken against Amazon. There are a number of steps that can be taken, some of the members have also suggested to move a privilege motion against Amazon. But what is the guarantee that representatives of Amazon would come before the privilege committee. If they can skip a meeting called JPC, what is the guarantee that they will appear before any other parliamentary committee," said a person in the know of the development.