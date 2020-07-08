FBI says China posses biggest threat to US, accuses it of spying, bribery

The comments are seen as ratcheting up tensions between the US and China – already on a high over disagreements on issues relating to trade and the spread of covid-19. On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted at the US banning Chinese mobile phone apps like the ByteDance-owned TikTok – a video sharing platform – which India banned first last month. India’s move came amid spiraling tensions with China along their common border and the worst military clash in 45 years in which 20 Indian army personnel were killed on 15 June.