Spanish football club FC Barcelona have congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their new baby. “A new Barca fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona," the club tweeted while sharing a picture of the Bollywood couple with their daughter. One day after Ranbir and Alia revealed the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor, the Spanish football club expressed their wish.

