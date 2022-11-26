FC Barcelona congratulate Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor for Raha; but netizens are not happy because…1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
FC Barcelona congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their new baby, Raha. But, some people are not happy about it.
FC Barcelona congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their new baby, Raha. But, some people are not happy about it.
Spanish football club FC Barcelona have congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their new baby. “A new Barca fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona," the club tweeted while sharing a picture of the Bollywood couple with their daughter. One day after Ranbir and Alia revealed the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor, the Spanish football club expressed their wish.
Spanish football club FC Barcelona have congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their new baby. “A new Barca fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona," the club tweeted while sharing a picture of the Bollywood couple with their daughter. One day after Ranbir and Alia revealed the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor, the Spanish football club expressed their wish.
Red hearts and fire emojis were used in abundance in the comments section by the couple's global following. Fans congratulated Alia-Ranbir whereas many said it was “big" to receive congratulations from FC Barcelona. However, there were others who had a different opinion about it.
Red hearts and fire emojis were used in abundance in the comments section by the couple's global following. Fans congratulated Alia-Ranbir whereas many said it was “big" to receive congratulations from FC Barcelona. However, there were others who had a different opinion about it.
One of them replied to Barcelona and shared a picture of Alia wearing the jersey of Premier League club Arsenal FC. In the 2015 photo shared by Alia herself, the actress thanked fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar for the jersey. She said that the jersey had made an official “Gooner", typically associated with someone connected with the English football club.
One of them replied to Barcelona and shared a picture of Alia wearing the jersey of Premier League club Arsenal FC. In the 2015 photo shared by Alia herself, the actress thanked fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar for the jersey. She said that the jersey had made an official “Gooner", typically associated with someone connected with the English football club.
Another called her a “Plastic Fan", which indicates someone who supposedly calls themselves a football fan without having any proper knowledge of the game. Their limited understanding is primarily derived from Google searches and FIFA video games. These individuals seldom see their team play and are ignorant of the chants, traditions or history of their team.
Another called her a “Plastic Fan", which indicates someone who supposedly calls themselves a football fan without having any proper knowledge of the game. Their limited understanding is primarily derived from Google searches and FIFA video games. These individuals seldom see their team play and are ignorant of the chants, traditions or history of their team.
Some people came in defence of the actress and shared her in a Barcelona jacket. “Changed a long back," the user wrote.
Some people came in defence of the actress and shared her in a Barcelona jacket. “Changed a long back," the user wrote.
There are speculations that Alia Bhatt might have changed allegiance after starting her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. RK is known for his Barcelona fandom and craze for Lionel Messi. The actor once received an FC Barcelona shirt personally signed by Lionel Messi.
There are speculations that Alia Bhatt might have changed allegiance after starting her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. RK is known for his Barcelona fandom and craze for Lionel Messi. The actor once received an FC Barcelona shirt personally signed by Lionel Messi.
On November 6, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl.
On November 6, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl.