FCI 'corruption': CBI raids 50 locations; DGM arrested

FCI 'corruption': CBI raids 50 locations; DGM arrested1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
- From technical assistants to executive directors in the FCI, the role of FCI officials are under the agency's scanner
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched a crackdown and are investigating officials of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) for an alleged corruption in the purchase and distribution of grains.
The CBI is conducting raids at more than 50 locations in Punjab and Haryana states, as well as in the national capital, after arresting a DGM-ranked officer, officials have confirmed to news agency PTI.
From technical assistants to executive directors in the FCI, the role of these officials are under the agency's scanner, according to reports. The FCI buys rice and wheat from growers every season at guaranteed prices.
The raids were started after the arrest of a deputy general manager (DGM) in the FCI while taking a bribe of ₹50,000.
The operation is reportedly spread across multiple cities in Punjab, Haryana and two locations in Delhi.
The report added that the agency has started the operation against an "unholy nexus of corruption" in the FCI involving a chain of officers, rice mill owners, grain merchants etc, engaged in the procurement, storage and distribution of food grains.
As per reports, the CBI was developing intelligence for the last six months after it received many complaints. The role of state government employees will also be under the scanner, the report added.
With agency inputs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.