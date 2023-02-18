FCI invites bids for sale of 11.7 lakh tn of wheat in third e-auction
The Centre had last month said it would offload 3.0 million tonne of the essential commodity from its buffer stock under Open Market Sale Scheme to check the rise in wheat prices. In the last two weekly e-auctions, about 12.98 lakh tonne of wheat was sold.
New Delhi: Food Corp of India (FCI) will offer to sell 11.72 lakh tonne of wheat from government reserves to bulk consumers like flour millers in its third e-auction scheduled next week, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×