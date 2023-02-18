FCI invites bids for sale of 11.7 lakh tn of wheat in third e-auction

New Delhi: Food Corp of India (FCI) will offer to sell 11.72 lakh tonne of wheat from government reserves to bulk consumers like flour millers in its third e-auction scheduled next week, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

“For the third e-auction, bidders who have registered themselves on the e-portal of M Junction by 1000 PM, 17 February, will be allowed to participate. The last date for deposit and uploading of earnest money deposit (EMD) is 21 February and e-auction will start at 1100 AM on 22 February," the ministry said.

The Centre had last month said it would offload 3.0 million tonne of the essential commodity from its buffer stock under Open Market Sale Scheme to check the rise in wheat prices. In the last two weekly e-auctions, about 12.98 lakh tonne of wheat was sold.

On Friday, the government also slashed the reserve price for sale of wheat through OMSS to bring down domestic price of wheat and atta. The reserve price of fair and average (FAQ) quality wheat has been reduced to ₹2,150 per quintal, while for Under Relaxed Specifications (URS) wheat it has been brought down ₹2,125 per quintal.

These new reserve prices are applicable from the third sale of wheat through e-auction on 22 February .

“During first and second e-auction, a total quantity of 12.98 LMT wheat has been sold out of which 8.96 LMT has already been lifted by the bidders which has resulted in cooling down of prices of wheat and atta," the ministry said.

The announcement of revision in uniform reserve price across the country by the government would benefit consumers across the country.

Under the OMSS policy, the government allows FCI to sell food grains, especially wheat and rice, at predetermined prices in the open market from time to time to bulk consumers and private traders.

India’s retail inflation inched up to a three-month high of 6.52% in January even as wholesale inflation eased to a two-year low. Inflation based on CPI breached RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, after falling to 5.88% and 5.72% in the previous two months.