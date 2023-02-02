FCI offers 2.2 million tonne of wheat for sale in open market
The Centre had last month said it would offload 3.0 million tonne of the essential commodity from its buffer stock under OMSS to check the rise in wheat prices.
New Delhi: Food Corp. of India (FCI) sold 8.88 lakh tonne of wheat to bulk consumers on the first day of e-auction conducted in 22 states on Wednesday. It had offered 2.2 million tonne of the food grain out of the 2.5 million tonne central pool stock for sale under its open market sale scheme (OMSS) to boost domestic availability and rein in wheat prices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×