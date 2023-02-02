FCI offers 2.2 million tonne of wheat for sale in open market

The government has also reserved 300,000 tonne of wheat for cooperatives and federations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and NAFED for sale at a concessional rate of ₹2,350 per 100 kg, for conversion to atta price of which will be capped at ₹29.50 per kg. NCCF has been allowed to lift 50,000 tonne of wheat under the scheme across seven states.