FCI procures season’s first wheat in Madhya Pradesh, buys 10,727 tonne1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:16 AM IST
The government agency is gearing up to commence wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh from 1 April.
The Food Corp. of India (FCI) procured 10,727 tonne of wheat on Monday, the first day of 2023-24 rabi marketing year. The quantity was purchased at the minimum support price of ₹2,125 per quintal in Madhya Pradesh, said Ashok Meena, chairman and managing director of the government agency.
