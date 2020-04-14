The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has transported more than 1,000 train loads (rakes) carrying about 3 million tonnes of food grains so far during the lockdown period.

It has also been able to unload about 950 rakes (about 2.7 million tonnes) in various states since March 24, an official statement said.

On an average, the state-owned FCI is loading and unloading about 3 lakh tonnes (about 60 lakh bags of 50 Kg each) every day since the start of lockdown, which is almost double its normal average.

The FCI has already delivered about 5.9 million tonnes of food grains to the state governments since nationwide lock down under various schemes.

This includes about 2 million tonnes under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) at an average of about 2.95 lakh tonnes per day.

The FCI is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

