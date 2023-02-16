FCI sells 3.85 lakh tonne wheat in open market in second round of e-auction
Under OMSS, the government allows FCI to sell foodgrains, especially wheat and rice, at predetermined prices in the open market from time to time to bulk consumers and private traders.
New Delhi: Food Corp of India sold 3.85 3.85 lakh tonne of wheat of the 15.25 lakh tonne on offer in the second round of e-auction held on 15 February, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×