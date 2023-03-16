FCI sells 4.91 lakh tn wheat to 970 bidders in 23 states in sixth e-auction1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:16 PM IST
In the previous five rounds, about 28.86 lakh tonne of wheat were sold under OMSS to cool down retail prices of the foodgrain and wheat flour.
New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India sold 4.91 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers in the sixth round of e-auction under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) on Wednesday, according to the food ministry.
