FCI sells 5.07 lakh tn wheat in third round of e-auction

New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday sold 5.07 lakh tn of wheat in the open market to private bulk buyers such as flour millers and food companies in the third round of e-auction, with an aim to check prices of the essential commodity.

“Total quantity of 11.79 LMT was offered and 5.07 LMT of wheat has been auctioned," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

According to an official note, against the all India weighted average reserve price of Rs. 2138.12 per quintal, stocks were sold for an all India weighted average selling price of ₹2172.08 per quintal.

Out of the total quantity sold, 1.39 LMT was sold from Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, where the weighted average of reserve price were Rs. 2135.35 per quintal and weighted average selling price was Rs. 2148.32 per quintal.

While in the rest of the country (states other than Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana) the quantity sold was 3.68 LMT for which the weighted average of reserve price was 2139.16 /quintal and weighted average selling price was Rs. 2181.08/quintal.

The overall price trend suggest that the market has cooled down and is below Rs. 2200/quintal on an average. Thus, the offloading of wheat is showing the desired results of overall reduction in price of wheat.

In the third e-auction quantities ranging from of 100 to 499 MT had maximum demand followed by quantities of 50-100 MT followed by 500-999 MT indicating that small and medium flour millers and traders actively participated in the auction.

Only six bids were received for the maximum quantity of 3000 MT at one go. Total of 1269 bidders participated in the third e-auction.

In four states of Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 100% of the offered quantity were purchased by the bidders and in another five states, more than 90 % of the stocks offered were purchased by the bidders.

In the state of Uttar Pradesh which saw the highest selling price of Rs. 2950 per quintal during the first e-auction, the prices have cooled down and have dropped to an average price of Rs. 2177/Quintal. This is reduction of Rs. 773/Quintal within 22 days’ time.

“An amount of Rs. 1086.1 crores was realised during the third e-auction. The fourth e-auction would be held on 1 March, 2023," the ministry said.

The announcement of revision in uniform reserve price across the country by the government would benefit consumers across the country.

Under the OMSS policy, the government allows FCI to sell food grains, especially wheat and rice, at predetermined prices in the open market from time to time to bulk consumers and private traders.