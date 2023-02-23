FCI sells 5.07 lakh tn wheat in third round of e-auction
Against the all India weighted average reserve price of Rs. 2138.12 per quintal, stocks were sold for an all India weighted average selling price of ₹2172.08 per quintal.
New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday sold 5.07 lakh tn of wheat in the open market to private bulk buyers such as flour millers and food companies in the third round of e-auction, with an aim to check prices of the essential commodity.
