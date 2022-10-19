FCI to construct 111.12 lakh mt modern steel silos at ₹9236 crore investment1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 03:18 PM IST
The silos at 249 locations across 12 states would be constructed in three phases over next three-four years
New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) plans to construct 111.125 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) capacity modern steel silos at 249 locations across 12 states under the hub & spoke model in public private partnership with total investment of nearly ₹9236 crores.