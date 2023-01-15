FCI transformation to be on the fast track: Goyal

New Delhi: The transformation of Food Corporation of India (FCI) should be done on the fast track mode so that the organization can continue to help the people, the poor and the farmers of the country, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
Delivering the inaugural address at the 59th Foundation Day of FCI, Goyal directed the Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution to monitor the transformation of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) every week and to update him on the status on a fortnightly basis.
He said strict action has to be taken against the officers who do not cooperate with or delay the transformation process.
Taking about the ongoing investigation against alleged cases of corruption in FCI, Goyal said that it’s a wake-up call for the organization and assured that no one found involved in corrupt practices will be spared. He said FCI will follow the principle of Zero tolerance for corruption.
The minister directed the secretary to institutionalise a mechanism wherein whistleblowers may be rewarded. He called out to all officers and staff of FCI to report any incident of corruption.
Goyal praised the way FCI carried out the world’s largest food supply chain system, especially during the pandemic to ensure seamless supply of food grains under the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana" (PMGKAY). He said that despite covid pandemic, no one slept hungry in the country.
Goyal said that India has set a global example in the areas of food security, strengthening economic scenario, controlling inflation and others.
The minister mentioned that the rice procurement figures for the year are good and he looked forward to a robust wheat procurement in the coming season as well.
