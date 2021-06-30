This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >FCI working with startups to develop simple, handy grain-testing equipment
FCI working with startups to develop simple, handy grain-testing equipment
2 min read.05:14 PM ISTPTI
During the process of procurement of foodgrains, the quality of grain brought by farmers to the mandis are tested against the standards fixed by the central government following the method prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is working with agri-startups for developing a simple and handy foodgrain-testing equipment, to be deployed at the government-operated mandis, a senior Food Ministry official said on Wednesday.
State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is working with agri-startups for developing a simple and handy foodgrain-testing equipment, to be deployed at the government-operated mandis, a senior Food Ministry official said on Wednesday.
During the process of procurement of foodgrains, the quality of grain brought by farmers to the mandis are tested against the standards fixed by the central government (Uniform specifications) following the method prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
During the process of procurement of foodgrains, the quality of grain brought by farmers to the mandis are tested against the standards fixed by the central government (Uniform specifications) following the method prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
However, except for testing of moisture contents in the grain, all other parameters are tested using manual analysis.
"This is a time-consuming process and has certain levels of subjectivity. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring in technology-based quality assessment," the official told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
FCI is working with Indian agri-startups for developing a simple and handy testing equipment which can be deployed in the thousands of mandis operated by the government agencies for foodgrain procurement, he said.
This will ensure quality assessment of foodgrains -- brought to the procurement centers by farmers -- done in a quick and transparent manner without any scope for subjectivity or human intervention, he added.
According to the official, two agri-tech startups have so far come forward to develop/offer solutions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Pilots were run in 4 mandis (2 in Punjab and 2 in Haryana) during wheat procurement season by one of the startups working in developing solutions for mandi level quality checks," he said.