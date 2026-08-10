FCRA Bill 2026: Ambassador Vinay Kwatra debunks 5 ‘myths’, says asset cessation ‘not new’, doesn't target any religion

As the Opposition continues to oppose the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra offered a "reality check," claiming to dispel five "myths" about the bill.

In a series of posts on X, Kwatra said, "There are many misunderstandings in the media and in civil society about the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA), 2026."

Here are 5 "myths" that Kwatra claimed to have debunked: 1. Myth: India is framing a new law to cut off foreign aid to civil society.

Truth: Regulation of foreign financial flows in public and political spaces is a sovereign step driven by national security concerns. It is an accepted feature of modern governance in many democracies around the world.

The first FCRA in India came into effect in 1976. It was replaced in 2010 with a more modern framework, and strengthened by amendments in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

The 2026 Bill and Rules are the next step in the same direction: more transparency, better governance, clearer rules.

The fact is that the law does not forbid Indians from receiving foreign donations or shut down law-abiding civil society. Tens of thousands of associations are registered under FCRA and routinely receive foreign funds for health, education, disaster relief, research and humanitarian work.

2. Myth: FCRA has adversely impacted the working of NGOs and charitable organisations, and the new amendment would further restrict their ability to operate in India.

Truth: In reality, foreign money inflows into India have been rising, not falling. Foreign contributions to registered organisations grew from roughly $1.2 billion in 2010–11 to $2.67 billion in 2024–25.

India has over 3 million NGOs. A bare fraction of these, only 14,450, hold FCRA registration. Thus, the overwhelming majority of the civil society organisations are entirely outside the Act.

FCRA does not stop anyone from accepting foreign charity, research grants or humanitarian aid. It asks three things: register, receive the money through the laid down process, and report what you did with it.

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3. Myth: The law will lead to seizure of assets of NGOs, including religious charities, places of worship, hospitals, schools, and charitable organisations that rely on foreign donations.

Truth: India welcomes genuine international partnerships and has always provided a legal framework within which such contributions can be received and utilised.

When a registration is cancelled or surrendered, foreign contributions and the assets created from them already vest in a State Government authority. This has been in force since 2010. It is not new.

What the 2026 Bill adds is a designated authority to safeguard those assets — and a way back. If the organisation restores its registration, all assets and unused funds are returned in full.

Places of worship carry their own protection. Where a cancelled association has created property connected to a place of worship, that property goes to another FCRA-registered association of the same faith to ensure continuity of worship.

4. Myth: FCRA specifically targets a particular religion or community

Truth: Nothing could be farther from it. The Act applies uniformly to all organisations regardless of religion, community or ideology. Faith-based welfare activities, including religious education, maintenance of places of worship, and charitable work by organisations of every faith, continue to be eligible for foreign funding.

Also Read | Govt eyes more control of foreign-funded assets under FCRA

5. Myth: India is an outlier in doing this.

Truth: The US has had FARA since 1938 and FATCA since 2010. Australia legislated in 2018, and Canada in 2024. The UK's scheme came into force in July 2025. The EU is legislating now.

What is the FCRA Act? The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) is the law that governs how Indian individuals, associations, NGOs, trusts and companies may receive and use money, securities or articles sent to them from a source outside India. It is administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

India enacted the first Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in 1976 to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions.

As international engagement expanded and cross-border financial flows became more complex, Parliament enacted the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Since then, the framework has been strengthened through amendments in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

What is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill? The government has now proposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which provides that an organisation's FCRA registration will cease upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government.

The Bill seeking to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, was initially introduced in March.

The government said in a press release, "The proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2016 proposes a designated authority to safeguard foreign-funded assets when a registration lapses or is cancelled," the government said in a press release.

Also Read | Why Centre canceled FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation? Read here

The proposed law provides for the creation of a designated authority to oversee the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and related assets.

"When registration ends, assets vest provisionally in the Designated Authority. If the organisation restores its registration, all assets and unused funds are returned in full," the law stated.

It says that only if the organisation does not get its registration restored within the prescribed period do the assets vest permanently.

For assets that are places of worship, the Authority must ensure that their religious character is maintained.

In June this year, the government notified amended FCRA rules for receiving foreign funds, requiring non-governmental organisations to choose from a predefined list of purposes and areas of operation.

While allowing a range of faith-based activities, the rules explicitly excluded proselytisation from several categories eligible for registration under the Foreign Contribution.

"The notified FCRA Amendment Rules link registration to specified purposes and approved States/UTs, and exclude proselytisation from permitted religious activity," it added.

Under the proposed law, the maximum imprisonment for FCRA violations is reduced from five years to one year.

The proposed bill and the notified FCRA (Amendment) Rules, 2026 seek to further improve transparency, governance and regulatory clarity, the government said.

Why is the bill being opposed? According to reports, the Bill has drawn strong pushback from Christian groups and minority organisations, who also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address their concerns.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said, "We are against FCRA, because most of the provisions are against the minority Christian community. They have raised their concern to the Union Home Minister. We will be opposing the bill and will be insisting to refer it to a joint parliamentary committee."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the bill is "another example of weaponising the law and bringing institutions and bodies, which are not aligned with the political ideology of the ruling dispensation, under their control."

Also Read | CBI files case against Oxfam India, office bearers for FCRA violations

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant accused the Union government of selective concern over foreign funding. "There is a calculated agenda behind all these moves... They stir up conflict, harp on religion and caste, and spout bogus rhetoric about development - but in reality, nothing is actually being achieved," said Sawant.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 25 March 2026.

The Union Government is likely to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for discussion in Parliament on August 12.