FDA crackdown: FIR against Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit, Zomato Hyperpure officials; here's why

A first information report (FIR) has been filed by police against officials of Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Hyperpure by Zomato, reported PTI. The police action arrives after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized food stock worth ₹48 lakh during a crackdown across districts on the sale of expired food products, an official said on Saturday.

FIR against officials of Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure According to the news agency, the FIR has been registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane. It reportedly names 10 individuals, including senior officials and employees associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure. The report also mentioned disposal agency operators and local suppliers, added PTI.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

FIR included V Subramaniam, Whole-time Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Ashok Kumar Singh, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Vijay Bhikaji Kharmale, Nominee, Reliance Retail Ltd and Nilesh Ramdasrao Deshmukh, Warehouse Manager, Reliance Retail Ltd.

The others named in the FIR were Arbinder Singh Dhinsa, Director, Blinkit Commerce, Deepak Singh, Blinkit Commerce, Abid Shaikh, Zomato Hyperpure, Babar Miya Ahmed Siddiqui, B K Dispose, Gulzar Abdul Khan, supplier, Chavindra, Bhiwandi and Abdul Mobin Khan, Discount Store, Bhiwandi.

FDA's latest crackdown in Thane and Pune FDA sources said the operation was conducted simultaneously at multiple locations in Thane and Pune districts between October 14 and 15.

During the operation, food products valued at over ₹24 lakh from a Bhiwandi-based disposal yard were seized alongside ₹4.92 lakh worth of products from Reliance Consumer Products' warehouse at Vadpe, and almost ₹7.81 lakh from Zomato Hyperpure's facility at Usatane.

The total value of the seizure was ₹48,09,924, reported PTI.

Expired, damaged goods seized The regulator body's preliminary investigation reportedly found expired, damaged and customer-rejected food products which were meant for destruction were allegedly diverted via disposal agencies, unlicensed sorting yards and brokers to retailers for sale to consumers, a source told PTI.

Reportedly, the disposal agencies issued certificates and other documents and claimed that the products were destroyed, without adequate proof.

It is reported that FDA officials have found discrepancies in disposal records, including mismatches in quantities and inconsistencies in consignor-consignee details.

The stock was allegedly sorted at unlicensed yards in Bhiwandi. It is believed that saleable-looking packets were picked and sold to brokers and suppliers.

Expired and leaking products were subsequently found displayed for sale at a retail outlet in Gulzar Nagar, Bhiwandi, while operating without a license or purchase bills.

The FDA conducted the district-wide inspection with seven teams, comprising assistant commissioners and food safety officers Officials inventoried and seized the stock, collected samples, recorded statements and prohibited the movement, sale or destruction of the seized products.