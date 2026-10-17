FDA crackdown: FIR against Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit, Zomato Hyperpure officials; here's why

A first information report (FIR) has been filed by police against officials of Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Hyperpure by Zomato, reported PTI. The police action arrives after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized food stock worth ₹48 lakh during a crackdown across districts on the sale of expired food products, an official said on Saturday.

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FIR against officials of Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure According to the news agency, the FIR has been registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane. It reportedly names 10 individuals, including senior officials and employees associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure. The report also mentioned disposal agency operators and local suppliers, added PTI.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

FIR included V Subramaniam, Whole-time Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Ashok Kumar Singh, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Vijay Bhikaji Kharmale, Nominee, Reliance Retail Ltd and Nilesh Ramdasrao Deshmukh, Warehouse Manager, Reliance Retail Ltd.

The others named in the FIR were Arbinder Singh Dhinsa, Director, Blinkit Commerce, Deepak Singh, Blinkit Commerce, Abid Shaikh, Zomato Hyperpure, Babar Miya Ahmed Siddiqui, B K Dispose, Gulzar Abdul Khan, supplier, Chavindra, Bhiwandi and Abdul Mobin Khan, Discount Store, Bhiwandi.

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FDA's latest crackdown in Thane and Pune FDA sources said the operation was conducted simultaneously at multiple locations in Thane and Pune districts between October 14 and 15.

During the operation, food products valued at over ₹24 lakh from a Bhiwandi-based disposal yard were seized alongside ₹4.92 lakh worth of products from Reliance Consumer Products' warehouse at Vadpe, and almost ₹7.81 lakh from Zomato Hyperpure's facility at Usatane.

The total value of the seizure was ₹48,09,924, reported PTI.

Expired, damaged goods seized The regulator body's preliminary investigation reportedly found expired, damaged and customer-rejected food products which were meant for destruction were allegedly diverted via disposal agencies, unlicensed sorting yards and brokers to retailers for sale to consumers, a source told PTI.

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Reportedly, the disposal agencies issued certificates and other documents and claimed that the products were destroyed, without adequate proof.

It is reported that FDA officials have found discrepancies in disposal records, including mismatches in quantities and inconsistencies in consignor-consignee details.

The stock was allegedly sorted at unlicensed yards in Bhiwandi. It is believed that saleable-looking packets were picked and sold to brokers and suppliers.

Expired and leaking products were subsequently found displayed for sale at a retail outlet in Gulzar Nagar, Bhiwandi, while operating without a license or purchase bills.

The FDA conducted the district-wide inspection with seven teams, comprising assistant commissioners and food safety officers Officials inventoried and seized the stock, collected samples, recorded statements and prohibited the movement, sale or destruction of the seized products.

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License suspended, operations closed On October 15, the licenses of five establishments were suspended. Authorities also halted business operations at four unlicensed premises, an official told PTI.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.