FDA rejects emergency use authorization for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin jab

“The FDA provided feedback to Ocugen regarding the Master File the Company had previously submitted and recommended that Ocugen pursue a BLA submission instead of an EUA application for its vaccine candidate and requested additional information and data," said a statement from Ocugen to NYSE. Adding that the company is in discussions with the FDA on the additional documents required to clear its application. “While this will extend our timelines, we are committed to bringing Covaxin to the US," said Shankar Musuniri, chief executive of Ocugen. This development comes at a time when Bharat Biotech is under criticism in India for not sharing data from its phase 3 clinical trials almost six months after the company’s vaccine was included in India’s immunization programme.

