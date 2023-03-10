FDI cap won’t apply to OTT hosting news channels

FDI cap won’t apply to OTT hosting news channels1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 12:03 AM IST
OTTs only host news feed provided by the entities, similar to a DTH (direct-to-home) or cable service provider.
The government’s 2019 decision to limit foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media to 26% doesn’t apply to OTT platforms that host the digital feed of a TV news channel, the ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement on Friday.
