Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  FDI cap won’t apply to OTT hosting news channels

FDI cap won’t apply to OTT hosting news channels

1 min read . 12:03 AM IST Lata Jha
The ministry was informed that OTT sites only provide a platform for carrying third-party news and current affairs content of news channels on an “as-is basis”, without editorial intervention, and OTTs are not involved in any aggregation or curation of news and current affairs content given by such channels. (AP)

OTTs only host news feed provided by the entities, similar to a DTH (direct-to-home) or cable service provider.

The government’s 2019 decision to limit foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media to 26% doesn’t apply to OTT platforms that host the digital feed of a TV news channel, the ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement on Friday.

The government’s 2019 decision to limit foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media to 26% doesn’t apply to OTT platforms that host the digital feed of a TV news channel, the ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement on Friday.

“TV news channels granted permission under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2022 (and earlier Guidelines of 2005 of and 2011) of the ministry of information and broadcasting and their entities operating the digital news content are already covered by FDI policy of the central government," the ministry added.

“TV news channels granted permission under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2022 (and earlier Guidelines of 2005 of and 2011) of the ministry of information and broadcasting and their entities operating the digital news content are already covered by FDI policy of the central government," the ministry added.

“Accordingly, when an OTT platform hosts digital feed of a TV news channel (granted permission under the extant guidelines), stipulation of FDI limit of 26% with government approval route will not apply to the OTT platform for the mere activity of hosting such feed," it added.

“Accordingly, when an OTT platform hosts digital feed of a TV news channel (granted permission under the extant guidelines), stipulation of FDI limit of 26% with government approval route will not apply to the OTT platform for the mere activity of hosting such feed," it added.

The ministry was informed that OTT sites only provide a platform for carrying third-party news and current affairs content of news channels on an “as-is basis", without editorial intervention, and OTTs are not involved in any aggregation or curation of news and current affairs content given by such channels.

The ministry was informed that OTT sites only provide a platform for carrying third-party news and current affairs content of news channels on an “as-is basis", without editorial intervention, and OTTs are not involved in any aggregation or curation of news and current affairs content given by such channels.

OTTs only host news feed provided by the entities, similar to a DTH (direct-to-home) or cable service provider.

OTTs only host news feed provided by the entities, similar to a DTH (direct-to-home) or cable service provider.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP