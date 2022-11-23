FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-September to $26.9 bn1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 07:48 PM IST
In the April-June quarter, the foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 6 per cent to $16.59 billion
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India declined by 14 per cent to $26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).