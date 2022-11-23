FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-September to $26.9 bn

FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-September to $26.9 bn1 min read . 07:48 PM IST
In the April-June quarter, the foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 6 per cent to $16.59 billion
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India declined by 14 per cent to $26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The inflows had stood at $31.15 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.
The total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, contracted to $39 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year. This is against $42.86 billion in the year-ago period.
In the April-June quarter, the foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 6 per cent to $16.59 billion while inflows had stood at $17.56 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.
The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) aggregated at $22.34 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal year .
During the first half of this fiscal, Singapore emerged as the top investor with $10 billion FDI. It was followed by Mauritius with $3.32 billion, UAE with $2.95 billion, followed USA with $2.6 billion, the Netherlands at $1.76 billion, and Japan with $1.18 billion, the data showed.
The computer software and hardware sector, which has attracted the highest inflows of $6.3 billion during the six-month period of this fiscal.
It was followed by services ( $4.16 billion), trading ( $3.28 billion), chemicals ($1.3 billion), automobile industry ($932 million) and construction (infrastructure) activities ($990 million).
