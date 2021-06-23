Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into the country rose 60% to $4.44 billion in April this year against $2.77 billion during the same month a year ago.

Including reinvested earnings, total FDI rose 38% to $6.24 billion in April from $4.53 billion during the same month in 2020. The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown in April last year to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. During April this year, many starts had also imposed localized lockdowns to limit the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of covid-19.

“FDI inflows are an endorsement of India’s status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors. Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Mauritius remained the top investing country with 24% of the FDI equity inflows followed by Singapore (21%) and Japan (11%). Computer, software and hardware (24%) emerged as the top sector attracting FDI followed by services sector (23%) and education sector (8%). Karnataka emerged as the top recipient state during April with 31% share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (19%) and Delhi (15%).

The value of greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) into India contracted 19% to $24 billion and the second wave of coronavirus pandemic may lead to a larger dip in 2021, UNCTAD said on Monday.

However, overall FDI inflows into India including through mergers and acquisitions increased 27% to $64 billion in 2020, pushed up by acquisitions in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry, making it the fifth largest recipient in the world, the UNCTAD World Investment Report said.

“The second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in India weighs heavily on the country’s overall economic activities. Announced greenfield projects in India contracted by 19% to $24 billion, and the second wave in April 2021 is affecting economic activities, which could lead to a larger contraction in 2021. The outbreak severely hit main investment destinations such as Maharashtra (home to one of the biggest automotive manufacturing clusters, Mumbai–Pune–Nasik–Aurangabad), and Karnataka (home to the Bengaluru tech hub), which face another lockdown as of April 2021, exposing the country to production disruption and investment delays," the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.