FDI equity inflows marginally slips in FY22 to $58.77 billion

FDI equity inflows marginally slips in FY22 to $58.77 billion1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
- On the contrary, the foreign direct investment in India reached its highest ever at $ 83.57 billion in FY22. Total FDI stood at $81.97 billion in FY21.
The Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the Indian equity market declined marginally by 1% to $58.77 billion for the financial year FY22, the data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) revealed.
In fiscal 2020-21, the FDI equity inflows stood at $59.63 billion.
On the contrary, the foreign direct investment in India reached its highest ever at $ 83.57 billion in FY22. Total FDI stood at $81.97 billion in FY21.
As per Ministry of Commerce & Industry data, India is rapidly emerging as a preferred country for foreign investments in the manufacturing sector. FDI Equity inflow in Manufacturing Sectors has increased by 76% to $21.34 billion) in FY22 compared to $12.09 billion in FY21.
In terms of top investor countries of FDI Equity inflow - Singapore is at the apex with 27%, followed by the USA (18%) and Mauritius (16%) for the FY 2021-22.
In terms of sector-wise, Computer Software & Hardware has emerged as the top recipient sector of FDI Equity inflow during FY 2021-22 with around 25% share followed by Services Sector (12%) and Automobile Industry (12%) respectively.
Under the sector Computer Software & Hardware, the major recipient states of FDI Equity inflow are Karnataka (53%), Delhi (17%), and Maharashtra (17%) during FY 2021-22.
Karnataka is the top recipient state with a 38% share of the total FDI Equity inflow reported during the FY 2021-22 followed by Maharashtra (26%) and Delhi (14%). The majority of the equity inflow of Karnataka has been reported in the sectors like Computer Software & Hardware (35%), Automobile Industry (20%) and Education (12%) during the FY 2021-22.
