FDI in April increased by 60% to $4.44 billion, says government data

"During April, 2021 FDI equity inflows amounting to $4.44 billion were reported in the country which is an increase of 60% over the FDI equity inflow of April, 2020 ($2.77 billion)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
Measures taken by the government on the fronts of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country, it added.
Foreign inflows in March had dipped to $2.87 billion from $4.27 billion in March 2020. In February too, FDI declined to $2.58 billion from $3.36 billion in the same month last year.
During April 2021, Mauritius was the top investing country with 24% of the FDI equity inflows, followed by Singapore (21%) and Japan (11%), it said.
Computer software and hardware emerged as the top sector during the month with around 24% share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by services, and education sectors.
Karnataka was the top recipient state during April with 31% share, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.
