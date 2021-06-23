Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FDI in April increased by 60% to $4.44 billion, says government data

FDI in April increased by 60% to $4.44 billion, says government data

Premium
Karnataka was the top recipient state during April with 31% share, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.
1 min read . 07:29 PM IST PTI

Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 38% to $6.24 billion in April this year, as against $4.53 billion in April 2020, as per the government data

NEW DELHI : Foreign direct investment into India increased by 60% to $4.44 billion in April as against $2.77 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Wednesday.

Foreign direct investment into India increased by 60% to $4.44 billion in April as against $2.77 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Wednesday.

Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 38% to $6.24 billion in April this year, as against $4.53 billion in April 2020, as per the data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 38% to $6.24 billion in April this year, as against $4.53 billion in April 2020, as per the data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"During April, 2021 FDI equity inflows amounting to $4.44 billion were reported in the country which is an increase of 60% over the FDI equity inflow of April, 2020 ($2.77 billion)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Measures taken by the government on the fronts of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country, it added.

Foreign inflows in March had dipped to $2.87 billion from $4.27 billion in March 2020. In February too, FDI declined to $2.58 billion from $3.36 billion in the same month last year.

During April 2021, Mauritius was the top investing country with 24% of the FDI equity inflows, followed by Singapore (21%) and Japan (11%), it said.

Computer software and hardware emerged as the top sector during the month with around 24% share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by services, and education sectors.

Karnataka was the top recipient state during April with 31% share, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!