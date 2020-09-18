FDI in defence sector will now require security clearances

There is no official word on why the new stipulation was introduced but speculation is rife that it could be because the government is wary of investments coming from Chinese entities into firms whose other arms could be involved in defence manufacturing. Most of the Chinese investments into India so far have been in the fintech sector with some in infrastructure. New Delhi had been keen to get Chinese companies to invest in India to close the ballooning trade gap but in recent months, there has been a change in strategy.