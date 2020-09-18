FDI in the defence sector will require security clearances

In May, the government had allowed foreign firms to directly invest up to 74% ownership in defence sector from an earlier cap of 49% in a bid to speed up investments into the manufacturing of military hardware and armaments as India was emerging from one of the strictest lockdowns imposed to slow the transmission of covid-19. The announcement—made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May—had made it clear that beyond 74%, investments would be under the government route wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology.