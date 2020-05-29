FDI inflows from Cayman Islands into India triples in FY20

While services sector ($7.8 billion) continued to attract the highest FDI inflows into India in FY20 with computer hardware and software sector ($7.7 billion) coming a close second, FDI into the services sector saw a dip during the year compared to $9.2 billion a year ago. Surprisingly, FDI into the hotel and tourism sector almost tripled jumping to $2.9 billion in FY20 from $1 billion a year ago.