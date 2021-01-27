The total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in April-November 2020 period tose to 22% year-on-year to $58.37 billion, the highest-ever for first 8 months of a financial year, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Wednesday. The FDI inflows for the first 8 months of 2019-20 stood at $ 47.67 billion.

Total FDI equity inflows in April-November 2020 rises 37% (YoY) to $43.85 billion. It is also the highest ever for the first 8 months of a financial year and 37% more compared to the first 8 months of 2019-20 ($ 32.11 billion), it added.

FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India. It has been the endeavour of the government to put in place an enabling and investor-friendly FDI policy, the ministry said in a statement.

"The intent all this while has been to make the FDI policy more investor-friendly and remove the policy bottlenecks that have been hindering the investment inflows into the country. The steps taken in this direction have borne fruit, as is evident from the ever-increasing volumes of FDI inflows being received into the country," the commerce ministry statement read.

Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country, it added. The 8-month inflow shows India as an "endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors," the government further stated.

Earlier, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said that FDI inflow in India rose by 13 per cent in 2020, boosted by interest in the digital sector, and while fund flows "declined most strongly" in major economies such as the UK, the US and Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India and China “bucked the trend."

An 'investment trends monitor' issued by UN on last Sunday said that global foreign direct investment (FDI) collapsed in 2020 by 42 per cent to an estimated USD 859 billion from USD 1.5 trillion in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via