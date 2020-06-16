NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India may decline sharply in 2020 because of the impact of the pandemic and the consequent lockdown measures, supply chain disruptions and economic slowdown, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). FDI inflows to the country had jumped over 20% to $51 billion in 2019.

According to the World Investment Report 2020, India jumped from 12th position in 2018 to ninth in 2019 in the list of the world’s largest FDI recipient.

“In South Asia, FDI is also expected to contract sharply. In India, the biggest FDI host in the sub-region, with more than 70% of inward stock, the number of greenfield investment announcements declined by 4% in the first quarter, and M&As contracted by 58%," the UNCTAD report said.

However, UNCTAD said India’s economy could prove the most resilient in the region. “FDI to India has been on a long-term growth trend. Positive, albeit lower, economic growth in the post-pandemic period and India’s large market will continue to attract market-seeking investments to the country," it added.

According to the report, global FDI flows are forecast to decrease by up to 40% in 2020, from their 2019 value of $1.54 trillion. This would bring FDI below $1 trillion for the first time since 2005. In addition, FDI is projected to decrease by a further 5% to 10% in 2021 and may see a recovery in 2022, the report says.

Global FDI flows rose modestly in 2019, following the sizable declines registered in 2017 and 2018. At $1.54 trillion, inflows were 3% higher. The rise in FDI was mainly the result of higher flows to developed economies, as the impact of the 2017 tax reforms in the US waned.

“The outlook is highly uncertain. Prospects depend on the duration of the health crisis and on the effectiveness of policies mitigating the pandemic’s economic effects," said UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Investment flows are expected to slowly recover starting 2022, led by global value chains restructuring for resilience, replenishment of capital stock and recovery of the global economy.

“The impact, although severe everywhere, varies by region. Developing economies are expected to see the biggest fall in FDI because they rely more on investment in GVC-intensive and extractive industries, which have been severely hit, and because they are not able to put in place the same economic support measures as developed economies," said James Zhan, UNCTAD’s director of investment and enterprise.

